After going 3-14 in 2024, the New York Giants are looking to turn things around with a new quarterback. The Giants released Daniel Jones, leaving Drew Lock to play out the season. According to NFL rumors, the Giants could be looking to bring in Matthew Stafford from the Los Angeles Rams.

Stafford joining the Giants could make sense for both sides despite the Pittsburgh Steelers being a more ideal fit, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

“In New York, I think the Los Angeles Rams QB would be joining a team that’s much closer than people think,” Breer wrote. “They’ve got a franchise left tackle (Andrew Thomas) and budding No. 1 receiver (Malik Nabers) on offense, and a defense that’s well-built around three cornerstones (Brian Burns, Dexter Lawrence, Kayvon Thibodeaux) along the front.

They also have some financial wiggle room to land Stafford, then use Stafford to lure more veterans.”

Breer added that the Giants being in desperation mode to get things figured out at the quarterback position could force their hand.

“Add to that the fact that you’ve got some folks there that’ll be fighting for their jobs in the fall, and are under a fair amount of pressure to find a quarterback after the Daniel Jones contract didn’t work out, and I could see the Giants acting with some urgency,” Breer wrote.

Stafford is coming off a 2024-25 campaign in which he went 340-of-517 on passing attempts for 3,762 yards and 20 touchdowns. His time in the NFL could be winding down, however, as he will be 37 years old when the 2025 season begins.

Jeff Saturday: ‘No chance' Matthew Stafford ends up a Giant

On Wednesday's edition of ESPN's “Get Up,” Jeff Saturday elaborated on why the New York Giants will not be adding Matthew Stafford.

“They've (Giants) got the fifth-worst pass-pro rate in the league, you are going to get broken,” Saturday said. “Why would you do that? Are you serious? You're 37, bro, you're chilling. You and your wife are doing commercials. You're in L.A., great. You're going to go to New York behind that offense line? They just got rid of their best player who won a Super Bowl with a team in your division.

“What about that makes you go, ‘let me sign up for New York?' No sir, stay with the Rams.”

The Giants' offense will be under new leadership in 2025, but Saturday is confident it will not be Stafford's.