The New York Giants could really use a win in Week 5. The Giants is 1-3 after getting their win of the season against an excellent Chargers team. Now New York looks to keep that momentum rolling into Week 5 against New Orleans.

The Giants released their final injury report for Week 5 on Friday. It included some good news for two of their important rookies.

QB Jaxson Dart, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, was a full participant at practice each day this week. He will be good to go for Week 5 against the Saints.

Meanwhile, RB Cam Skattebo was also a full participant this week despite a knee injury. He'll be able to play on Sunday too.

Unfortunately, not all of the updates were good news.

New York will likely be without second-year running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. He is listed as doubtful with a shoulder injury, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Veteran Devin Singletary should see more action again in Week 5 if Tracy misses this game.

Can Giants QB Jaxson Dart use “chip on his shoulder” to get win vs. Saints in Week 5?

Dart seems to have a bone to pick with the Saints. That could make this weekend's Giants vs. Saints game even more exciting.

The rookie quarterback reportedly thought there was a chance the Saints could draft him back in April.

“Jaxson Dart said he thought there was a chance the Saints would take him with the ninth pick. Said getting passed up put a chip on his shoulder,” Dart said on Wednesday per The Athletic's Dan Duggan.

Instead, the Saints selected Kelvin Banks with the ninth overall pick.

Dart was connected to both the Saints and Giants during the pre-draft process. Now Dart will have the chance to prove to both teams that he was worthy of their consideration.

The Saints have an okay defense and should give Dart plenty of opportunities to prove himself.

Giants fans can expect plenty of Dart and Skattebo with both players healthy and ready to go.

Giants at Saints kicks off at 1PM ET on Sunday.