It's easy to see that New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart is special, with a franchise legend even comparing him to Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.

During an interview with RG, legendary Giants linebacker Carl Banks said that he sees a lot of Mahomes' “playmaking ability” in Dart as well as Allen's “arm.”

“Jaxson Dart is an elite scrambler, so there is playmaking ability there,” Banks said. “I'm gonna give him Mahomes. I like Mahomes with Josh Allen's arm.”

Of course, this is high praise of Dart, who is only heading into his second year in the league. Mahomes and Allen have combined for three NFL MVPs in their careers. Maybe Dart will add one to his shelf someday.

Jaxson Dart is heading into Year 2 with the Giants

Dart is heading into his second year in the NFL. He will have a new head coach, John Harbaugh, who joined the Giants after coaching the Baltimore Ravens for the last 18 years.

He was a first round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Giants traded back into the first round to select Dart out of Ole Miss. Dart played in 14 games during his rookie year, passing for 2,272 yards, 15 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Additionally, he rushed for 487 yards and nine touchdowns.

Initially, Dart was a backup quarterback. Russell Wilson started the first few games of the year before Dart took the reins in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

While there were a lot of positives, Dart also missed several games with a concussion. The Giants won just four games in 2025, and they missed the playoffs. They are hoping Harbaugh helps turn the ship around in 2026.

During his collegiate career at Ole Miss, Dart passed for over 10,600 yards and 72 touchdowns against just 22 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,500 yards and 12 touchdowns.