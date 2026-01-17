The New York Giants have officially finalized a five-year contract with John Harbaugh to replace Brian Daboll. Harbaugh is now tied to the team through the 2030 season in a deal worth nearly 100 million dollars. This move makes him one of the five highest-paid coaches in the NFL.

Harbaugh accepted the role eleven days after leaving Baltimore, consulting with former coaches Tom Coughlin and Daboll before signing. The Giants acted with urgency to ensure the Super Bowl winner was secured for his highly anticipated Tuesday press conference.

Ian O'Connor of The Athletic reported that Harbaugh is already impressed with the roster, specifically quarterback Jaxson Dart. Harbaugh mentioned he has spoken with Dart multiple times and could not be more pleased with his mindset. After reviewing the tape, the coach stated that the quarterback had a heck of a rookie season and described him as a tough player.

This public support from the newly appointed veteran coach indicates high excitement for the offensive potential of the team as they look toward the 2026 campaign.

Regarding hierarchy, Harbaugh clarified that he will report directly to Giants co-owner John Mara rather than answering to general manager Joe Schoen. Despite this arrangement, Harbaugh spoke highly of Schoen and expressed a desire to build a productive partnership.

By establishing this clear chain of command, the organization hopes to foster a collaborative environment. This clarity aims to put to rest any speculation regarding friction, allowing the main focus to remain on restoring the franchise to its winning ways. Establishing this structure early is seen as a key first step for the new era.