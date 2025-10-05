The New York Giants saw a hero emerge recently in rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart. Dart led the Giants to their first win of the season, in a recent 21-18 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Giants coaches want Dart to restrain himself on the field, from being too much of a hero though. New York is asking Dart to slide more while running and avoid taking hits if possible.

From @NFLGameDay on #Giants QB Jaxson Dart learning to protect himself after a physical first start and the committee approach to replacing Malik Nabers. pic.twitter.com/a2RInSdArK — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo revealed that information ahead of the Giants game Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

“They want him to stay on the field….they communicated to him there is time to be a hero, and there is a time to play it safe,” Garafolo said.

Giants coach Brian Daboll is leading that charge to help direct Dart's decisions on the field. Daboll reportedly also pressed that same message to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, when Daboll was the offensive coordinator in Buffalo.

Giants are hoping to pick up a second win on Sunday

New York struggled at the start of the 2025 season, with veteran quarterback Russell Wilson under center. Dart has been patiently waiting for a chance to shine, and he got it in the team's win over the Chargers.

Against the Chargers, Dart posted 111 passing yards and a touchdown. He also ran the ball for 54 yards, and another score.

“It's just a football game, that's just the best way to describe it,” Dart said after the Chargers game, per the Associated Press. “Obviously, this experience was a special one, being my first one.”

That performance thrilled his head coach, Daboll, who is on the hot seat this season.

“Happy we got him,” Daboll said.

The Giants have to find a way to win without playmaker Malik Nabers. Nabers is out, after leaving the Chargers game with an injury. He is out for the season with a torn ACL.

“You hate to see your teammate, your brother, go down like that,” Dart said.

New York plays the winless Saints Sunday at 1:00 ET.