The New York Giants might be one of those teams where you can't help but say, “Wow, they are fun to watch.”

Since assigning Jaxson Dart as the starting quarterback over Russell Wilson, Dart has led the Giants to a 2-1 record and hopes to quickly forget the lone loss to the New Orleans Saints.

The Giants are coming off an upset win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night that saw Dart and running back Cam Skattebo dominate. Dart threw for one touchdown and also rushed for one, adding 195 yards in the air. Skattebo had his coming-out party as he scored three times off 98 yards.

Their Offensive Rookie of the Year odds increased a ton after their performance.

Dart's odds now sit at +185, which is second in the league behind Tampa Bay Buccaneers' rookie Emeka Egbuka. Skattebo's odds jumped to +1800. Let's take a look at the OROY odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Emeka Egbuka: +120

Jaxson Dart: +185

Ashton Jeanty: +1000

Tetairoa McMillan: +1200

Tyler Warren: +1400

Article Continues Below

Quinshon Judkins: +1800

Cam Skattebo: +1800

Cam Ward: +3000

Kirk Herbstreit had high praise for Dart after the big win against the Eagles last night. Herbstreit called the game on Amazon Prime.

“I was walking out with everybody and we walked by a couple of these older ushers in the area where the booth was and I said, ‘hey, man, how long have you been here doing this job?’ and he’s like 40 years. I said when was the last time cause I don’t get here a lot, when was the last time the Giants had a home game with this kind of juice, this kind of vibe? And he said, ‘honestly, Daboll’s first year they made the playoffs’ and he goes, ‘but I haven’t seen or felt that in decades’. Think about that and that’s a guy who’s at every game. I said it during the broadcast, sometimes we get caught up in quarterbacks and the X’s and O’s and he could make this throw.”

“This is an example of a guy impacting the entire franchise because of his belief. You can call it the it factor, you can call it confidence – clearly making quick decisions, very well prepared, but he’s got an aura around him.”

Dart and the Giants will have nine days off before taking on the Denver Broncos next week.