The New York Giants are currently preparing for the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, which is slated to take place later this month. While many projected that the team would likely select a quarterback with their first round pick, the Giants' recent signing of Russell Wilson cast some doubt in that department.

One popular target for the Giants with their third overall pick is Colorado football Swiss Army Knife Travis Hunter, who was both an elite cornerback and wide receiver for the Buffaloes over the last two years.

Recently, Giants general manager Joe Schoen got 100% real on how he envisions Hunter's game translating to the NFL level, per Myles Simmons of NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk.

“He’s fun to watch,” Schoen said. “It’s unique that [he has] the ball skills, the route ability, and then also the ability to go to the other side and play corner. You just don’t see that very often. A lot of times, if these guys can’t catch or they can’t play receiver, then they get moved to DB. But this guy can do it all. So, he’s also a great kid. So, it’d be hard to keep him off the field, and he’s motivated to play both ways.”

Schoen added that “if he gets hurt doing something that he’s not doing full-time, you’re going to kick yourself. But, he’s a unique athlete that I think will be able to do both.”

A big decision for the Giants

The Giants are in need of help at virtually every position on the field, so in theory, it could make sense that they'd look to knock out two birds with one stone by drafting the multi-talented Hunter with their first round pick.

It's unlikely that Russell Wilson is the long-term plan at quarterback for the Giants moving forward, leaving open the possibility that the team could still draft that position in the first round this year, in the same way the Atlanta Falcons did in 2024 by signing Kirk Cousins and then drafting Michael Penix Jr.

In any case, the NFL Draft is slated to get underway in late April from Green Bay.