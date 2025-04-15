The NFL Draft is right around the corner and all eyes are on the New York Giants as they own the No. 3 pick overall. After signing both Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency, the franchise has the privilege to select whichever player they want in the first round. However, rumors suggest the team is seriously considering drafting a quarterback at some point in the draft.

On Tuesday, the Giants are reportedly finalizing their pre-draft process by having several rookie quarterback prospects visit with them, according to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports. New York held private workouts with Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, and Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough.

“The Giants are wrapping up the draft process with a quarterback blitz — scheduling private workouts with Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, and Louisville’s Tyler Shough, just over a week before the draft, per sources.”

Although it may seem the Giants are conducting some last-minute meetings with each prospect, Schultz claims that these private workouts have been scheduled all along. The front office is simply doing its due diligence and getting a look at as many quarterbacks as possible ahead of the draft.

“For what it’s worth, the Giants had these private QB workouts planned all along, per sources — this isn’t a last-ditch effort. They’re doing full due diligence on this QB class and preparing for all scenarios, including a possible trade back into Round 1 if a QB starts to slide. They could also stay at No. 3 and take one, though that would mean passing on a blue-chip prospect. By far the most intriguing situation at the top of the draft.”

There are rumors speculating that the Giants are not likely to select a quarterback with the No. 3 pick overall. If that's the case, then the team is seemingly in the mix for either Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter or Colorado's two-way star Travis Hunter. But that doesn't mean the franchise won't select a rookie quarterback at some point in the draft.

Although Wilson and Winston have plenty of experience in the NFL, they don't hold a ton of long-term value. Wilson is 36-years-old while Winston is 31. So, finding a developmental rookie to learn on the bench behind the two veterans may very well be what the Giants plan to do.