The New York Giants made a ton of changes during the 2025 NFL offseason. New York completely rebuilt its quarterback room, adding Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency. They also drafted QB Jaxson Dart in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. It seems they were not sold on Dart until the very end of the pre-draft process.

One recent ESPN article from Jeremy Fowler reveals some interesting information about New York's decision to trade up for QB Jaxson Dart.

The Giants reportedly settled on trading up for Dart on the Monday of draft week. One team source told ESPN that “at that point he had checked all the boxes.”

New York also decided that they would not trade up past Pittsburgh with the 21st overall pick. Media outlets believed that any team trading up for a quarterback would have to get above the Steelers. However, the Giants were confident that the Steelers would select a defensive player in the first round.

They were correct. Pittsburgh selected DT Derrick Harmon with the 21st overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

New York also revealed that they did not want to overpay for a trade up. They were up front with teams that they would not give up the 65th overall pick in a trade up. Ultimately, the Texans were comfortable with that and agreed to make the trade.

The rest is history.

Giants, Shedeur Sanders both knew he was not New York's target in 2025 NFL Draft

Apparently both the Giants and Shedeur Sanders knew they were not meant to be.

Fowler also touched on the relationship between Sanders and New York in his article.

“While the Giants worked out Shedeur Sanders the week before the draft, Sanders sensed much earlier that New York probably wasn't in the cards for him,” Fowler wrote. “Sanders openly acknowledged during the pre-draft process that he didn't hit it off with Giants coaches, per a source.”

This seems to correlate with rumors about an incident that allegedly took place between Brian Daboll and Sanders. The incident was related to Sanders' preparedness, which apparently rubbed him the wrong way.

The Giants look smart for passing on Sanders to select Dart. Sanders fell all the way down into the fifth round, eventually being selected by the Browns.

New York will likely role with Russell Wilson as their Week 1 starter in 2025.

Dart will sit on the bench and learn the NFL game from Wilson and New York's coaching staff.