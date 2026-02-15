John Harbaugh is meticulously reconstructing the New York Giants coaching staff to ensure long-term success. This plan involves retaining Charlie Bullen, who has been promoted to defensive run game coordinator and outside linebackers coach. Bullen served as the interim defensive coordinator during the 2025 season and demonstrated significant improvement with the unit, leading to interest from teams like the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys.

Despite these external opportunities, Bullen chose to remain in East Rutherford after receiving strong endorsements from key defensive players such as Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux. And securing Bullen under new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, Harbaugh is prioritizing continuity for a defense that showed flashes of potential late last year.

This overhaul is driven by Harbaugh’s desire to reach the pinnacle of professional football in New York.

According to a NY Times report, the head coach is already envisioning a future title celebration.

Article Continues Below

“I’ve heard people say the parade in New York is the most incredible thing ever,” Harbaugh said. “Coach Coughlin told me that, and I have a vision, like, ‘Wow, I want it. I want to see that. I want to be in that parade.’ But with that being said, what I’m thinking about is what the team looks like that earns the right to be in that parade someday. What do we have to build to get there? That’s really what I’m consumed with.”

To support this possible new future, the Giants have also brought in Brian Callahan as the new quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator. While Callahan’s recent time as the head coach of the Tennessee Titans was unsuccessful, his track record as a developer of talent remains impressive.

He previously worked as an offensive coordinator with the Bengals, where he played a role in Joe Burrow's rise and their Super Bowl appearance. Callahan will now collaborate with offensive coordinator Matt Nagy to guide second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Surrounding their young signal-caller with an experienced support system, Harbaugh is focused on creating the necessary foundation to turn his championship vision into a reality for the Giants franchise.