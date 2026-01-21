One of the effects of the New York Giants hiring John Harbaugh as their next head coach was cutting Tyrone Tracy Jr.'s engagement trip short.

Art Stapleton reports that Tracy was in Miami at the time the Giants hired Harbaugh. He was celebrating his engagement to Zoe Rollon. According to Stapleton, Tracy was not planning to “come back to New Jersey any time soon.”

However, this changed due to the recommendation from backup quarterback Jameis Winston, who encouraged Tracy to come back. Luckily, Rollon thought it was a “good idea” for Tracy to be back in New Jersey, so he booked a flight.

Tracy and Rollon announced their engagement on Wednesday, Jan. 14. Winston was among the many to celebrate the announcement, commenting, “Yea bro! Blessings to you!” on the post.

The Giants hired John Harbaugh after firing Brian Daboll

Harbaugh officially became the Giants' 21st head coach on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. This came after New York fired Brian Daboll, who was hired before the 2022 season. During his tenure, Daboll led the Giants to the playoffs once.

However, he was fired mid-season in 2025 due to the team's underwhelming performance. Mike Kafka stepped in as the interim head coach for the rest of the season.

Harbaugh spent the last 18 years with the Baltimore Ravens. The team made the playoffs in 12 of his seasons as the head coach, winning the Super Bowl during the 2012 season.

However, all good things must come to an end. Harbaugh was fired after the Ravens missed the playoffs in 2025. They got off to a rocky start, especially with Lamar Jackson's injury, and didn't make the postseason. The Ravens had a chance, but they lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18 to seal their fate.

Now, he hopes to turn the Giants around. They haven't made the playoffs since Daboll's first season, and they haven't won a Super Bowl since 2011.