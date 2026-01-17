After multiple days of deliberation, John Harbaugh is officially the head coach of the New York Giants. As if the fan base could not get any more excited, the former longtime Baltimore Ravens coach added to his own hype by expressing his exhilaration with his new job.

The news of Harbaugh's eventual signing broke on Wednesday, but he did not actually put pen to paper until Saturday. As soon as he made the deal official, the 63-year-old gave his initial thoughts on his new work situation.

“It's the New York Football Giants,” Harbaugh said, via Ian O'Connor of ‘The Athletic.' “I can't wait to get started. I know how great our fans are. I've seen them close up enough. We are going to build a team that's going to play a brand of football that you will be proud of.”

Article Continues Below

Harbaugh added that he only knew about the deal becoming official “about a half hour” before fans did.

This is a developing story.