After accumulating over 1,000 scrimmage yards in 2025, New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. started his offseason in style, getting engaged.

He and his partner announced the engagement via a joint post on Instagram. Tracy proposed on a beach filled with red roses and a heart-shaped arch made out of the flowers.

Both Tracy and his partner were decked out in all-white outfits. His now-fiancée, Zoe Rollon, flaunted her giant diamond ring in one of the photos.

Judging by the photos, Tracy went all out for the proposal. It appears a part of the beach was sectioned off for them. There also appeared to be giant letters that read, “Marry Me,” surrounding the rose arch.

“Ever since You walked in my life God has had favor over me [face holding back tears and two hearts emojis],” their caption read. “My Forever in this life and the next [red heart emoji].”

They also included the Bible verse Genesis 2:24 in their caption, which reads, “A man shall leave his father and mother and be joined to his wife, and they shall become one flesh.”

Who is Giants RB Tyrone Tracy Jr.'s fiancée, Zoe Rollon?

While Rollon isn't a public figure, her Instagram account states that she is an oncology registered nurse. Her Instagram revealed that they have been dating since at least October 2023.

Tracy is coming off another solid season. He was drafted in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Purdue. During his collegiate career, he was named Third-team All-Big Ten.

In his first season in the NFL, Tracy quietly had over 1,000 yards from scrimmage. He rushed for 839 yards and five touchdowns and caught 38 passes for 284 yards and a touchdown.

The following season, Tracy built on it. While he missed two games with injuries, Tracy rushed for 740 yards and two touchdowns. Additionally, he caught 36 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns.

Going into 2026, Tracy will likely continue to split reps with Cam Skattebo. Skattebo, a fourth round NFL Draft pick in 2025, took over the starting running back role. However, he was injured mid-season, putting Tracy back in the starting role.