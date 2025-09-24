The New York Giants suffered a blowout loss at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3. For the second time in three weeks, Russell Wilson fell short of expectations at quarterback. After facing a lot of pressure from fans and the media. the Giants and head coach Brian Daboll are giving rookie Jaxson Dart a start in Week 4. Kurt Warner wants to see bigger changes, though.

New York scored 37 points in an overtime thriller against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2. Wilson hit a career-high in passing yards in a single game, but cost his team the game with a late interception. However, that is by far the Giants' best showing of the season. In its other two games, New York has scored a combined 15 points. The team's offense is one of the league's worst.

Daboll wanted Dart to come in earlier in the season. The Giants head coach is on the hot seat this season and might get fired if New York cannot turn things around. However, some don't believe that the rookie quarterback is the solution to all of the team's problem. According to Warner, Daboll and the Giants offensive coaching staff need to add new wrinkles to the team's attack.

“They obviously need to do something, but I wish it started by being more creative on O!” Warner said. “I love Coach Daboll & have seen that creativity, but haven’t seen it much in these last 3 weeks & it’s been hard on QB IMO (especially in RZ)! Even game against Dallas was a lot of ‘throw it up' type plays! When you have seen someone do it, it always makes you wonder is it because of what players are able to handle/do or is it the coach? Maybe this move will give us some clarity!”

Dart's first career start comes against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4. If he plays well, Daboll's job may be safe. If not, New York could start its search for a replacement sooner than expected.