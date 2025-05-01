The Cleveland Browns selected Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round of the NFL Draft, and many people are still confused about how he slid so far. Coming into the draft, Sanders was seen as a top-two quarterback prospect behind Cam Ward, but when the draft actually got here, the results said something different. There were thoughts that the New York Giants would pick him in the first round, but they went with Jaxson Dart instead.

Five quarterbacks were selected before Sanders, which doesn't make sense when looking at the talent that he possesses. One player who was surprised about Sanders' slide was Malik Nabers, and he spoke about it on the 7pm in Brooklyn podcast.

“You don't do that to somebody like that,” Nabers said. “You can't knock his talent. I heard a lot of things about he takes unnecessary sacks, but he had a bad offensive line… Most of his receivers had 8-10 touchdowns. We gotta stop mixing feelings with how people play. He was the talk of the top 2 QBs in his class. There's no way in hell he goes 5th round.”

Nobody knows the true reason why Sanders slid, but some think it may have to do with his confidence and also his father. At the end of the day, talent is going to beat anything, and it's not like Sanders was doing anything bad. Nonetheless, Sanders was drafted, and he's going to make the best out of his situation.

Malik Nabers disappointed in Shedeur Sanders' draft slide

Nabers continued to share his thoughts on Sanders during his appearance on the podcast and noted that he felt bad for the Browns quarterback, especially with the way Black quarterbacks are trying to make a name in the league.

“For them to do that, I lost of little bit of respect for it because of what the Black youth is standing for right now,” Nabers said. “We try to make a big thing, especially for the Black quarterback, and try to take it bigger for what it is. In my division, we have four Black quarterbacks, which has never been done. We got a lot of Black quarterbacks winning Super Bowls. That's the next generation, and I feel bad for how that happened to him because he really played his a– off.”

As of now, all Sanders can do is prove the doubters wrong, something that it seems like he's been doing for a while now.