The New York Giants did not have the best offensive showing in Week 1 against the Washington Commanders, and many thought there was frustration boiling inside of Malik Nabers. At one point in the game, Nabers was seen bickering with Brian Daboll on the sidelines, but it was cleared up after the game by the wide receiver.

“I said I was going to speak up when it was time for me to speak up. I was just trying to get guys going, trying to get everything going. I felt like we were lacking out there. The energy wasn't right, so I took it upon myself to try to boost people up,” Nabers said.

During the game, fans also noted that Nabers looked mad on the sideline, and days later, he shared his side of the story, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

“Malik Nabers also said part of the perception that he was mad or unhappy is that he has ‘NBF, natural bitch face.' Had nothing to do with lack of targets. Had 12 in game,” Raanan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Those 12 targets were the most on the team, and Nabers finished with five receptions for 71 yards. That type of volume should continue for the Giants, but now, they just have to win games to coincide with it.

Giants hope to find offensive boost in Week 2

The Giants could not get anything going on offense in Week 1, finishing with 157 passing yards and just 74 rushing yards. To make things worse, they were not able to get into the end zone, and this has happened to them for the past three seasons. The last NFL team to be held without a TD in at least 3 straight season openers was the Detroit Lions from 1940 to 1942, according to OptaSTATS.

Russell Wilson finished the game, completing 17 of his 37 passes for 168 yards. There were questions about whether Daboll would make a change at quarterback, but he has confirmed that Wilson will be the starter again as they're set to face the Dallas Cowboys.

There were high hopes for the Giants improving on offense this season, and they still have some time to make things better. If things don't get better, there is a chance that there will be changes on offense, and the first thing will probably be switching quarterbacks. Jaxson Dart is listed as the QB2, and he will most likely make the start.