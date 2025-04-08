In Mel Kiper's latest mock draft for ESPN, he has the New York Giants passing on Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders with the No. 3 pick, taking Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter instead, but then he has them scooping up Alabama's Jalen Milroe with the No. 34 overall pick in the second round to potentially fill the long-term need at the position.

“After the Giants passed on Shedeur Sanders in Round 1, they could come back to the quarterbacks on Day 2,” Kiper wrote in his ESPN mock draft. “There is some love for Milroe in NFL circles right now, and he could fit well in New York. He'd have the chance to learn behind Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, developing his pre-snap reads and improving his short-to-intermediate accuracy. Milroe throws a great deep ball and can change a game with his legs. He ran for 20 scores in 2024.”

Milroe has all of the traits that you could want in a quarterback. His arm is very strong, he throws a great deep ball and he is always a threat to use his legs. However, he does struggle with the intermediate throws and other important factors when it comes to playing the position, as Kiper mentioned. If the Giants were to select Milroe, he would likely not see the field for a while, especially with Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston on the roster. This seems like a very plausible scenario with the buzz seemingly indicating that the Giants are likely to not take a quarterback at No. 3.

Other quarterback options who could be available for the Giants with the No. 34 pick are Jaxson Dart and Tyler Shough. However, Kiper has Dart going No. 26 to the Los Angeles Rams and Shough going No. 33 to the Cleveland Browns, leaving Milroe as the logical fit at 34.

“This quarterback class doesn't have the same talent as the classes in 2024 or even 2023 did, but there are some solid middle-tier options,” Kiper wrote. “According to ESPN Research, it would be only the seventh time in the common draft era that five or more passers went in the first 34 points.”

Another possibility for the Giants is trading back into the first round to get the fifth year option for a quarterback, whether that be Sanders if he falls, Milroe, Dart or Shough. This is what the Baltimore Ravens did with Lamar Jackson in 2018.