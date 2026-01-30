The New York Giants missed out on their primary target for their open offensive coordinator role when Todd Monken took the Cleveland Browns job. While there's still plenty of time, the sudden change has sparked a scramble of sorts for New York. A couple of names are starting to materialize as options, including LSU offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr.

“Talking to sources around the NFL, the name garnering a lot of attention for the #Giants OC job (now that Todd Monken is the HC of the Browns) is Charlie Weis Jr,” Connor Hughes reported on X. He added, “Wouldn't go as far yet to say he's the favorite, but he's the name that keeps coming up in league circles.”

Weis Jr. would be an interesting choice for the Giants, given his relationship with quarterback Jaxson Dart. Weis Jr. was the offensive coordinator for Ole Miss during Dart's college days. He's credited with the development of the quarterback, though he wasn't the playcaller of the team. However, there's one wrinkle in this potential signing: Weis' commitment.

Earlier this week, Dianna Russini reported that Weis bowed out of the Eagles' OC search. The reason for his decision is that he's decided to return to Baton Rouge.

“LSU offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. spoke to the Philadelphia Eagles about their offensive coordinator vacancy but informed the team he has chosen to remain with Lane Kiffin and the Tigers, per sources,” Russini reported.

The Giants ranked 13th in total yardage last season, which looks good in hindsight. However, their passing attack was lackluster, ranking 21st in the league with 204.4 yards per game. Part of it is due to the revolving door at quarterback: Russell Wilson started the year, then Jaxson Dart took over early in the season. Injuries to Dart in the middle of the season forced the team to start Jameis Winston for a few games.