The New York Giants are one of nine NFL teams looking for a new head coach this offseason after firing Brian Daboll during a disastrous 2025 campaign. Now, they are the first to fill the open position.

Former Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, who parted ways with Baltimore at the end of the regular season, is nearing a deal with the Giants to be the next head coach in the Big Apple, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal is not official yet and there are still details to be worked out, but the two sides have been in constant contact since the regular season ended, and Harbaugh has always seemed like the favorite for the New York job. Now, it looks like he will be the guy to lead the Giants in 2026 and beyond.

Harbaugh had plenty of suitors in the head coaching market, which is to be expected for someone who has won a Super Bowl and built a perennial playoff contender in Baltimore for more than a decade. He was expected to meet with the Tennessee Titans on Thursday morning, but it looks like he will now be headed to New York.

Article Continues Below

Despite a 4-13 finish in 2025, the Giants are viewed as one of the more attractive jobs available this offseason. Jaxson Dart showed promise as a potential franchise quarterback during his rookie season, the offense has two cornerstone pieces at premier positions in wide receiver Malik Nabers and left tackle Andrew Thomas, and the defensive line is one of the most talented groups in football led by standout rookie Abdul Carter.

As a result, Harbaugh will have plenty to work with in 2026, especially after an offseason of drafting and spending. The Giants will feel like they can compete in the NFC East right away with the Commanders and Cowboys having disappointing 2025 seasons and the Eagles going through a period of transition after firing offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo.

Harbaugh had a 180-113 record with the Ravens in the regular season and a 13-11 postseason mark, leading the team to a championship in Super Bowl XLVII. He was let go at the end of an 8-9 regular season in 2025 when the Ravens came within a game of making the playoffs, losing to the Steelers in Week 18.