The New York Giants have reportedly found their next head coach in John Harbaugh, but the contract has yet to be made official.

Although Harbaugh is still widely expected to sign a deal soon, the two sides are still working out the final details, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. The Giants are hoping to officially introduce him as their next head coach on Tuesday and are “heading in the right direction” as of Saturday morning, per Schefter.

The Giants were reportedly prepared to offer Harbaugh a five-year, $100 million contract, which would make him one of the top-five highest-paid head coaches in the NFL. The holdup is reportedly not over money, but instead about how much control Harbaugh will have in the organization.

Both the Giants and Harbaugh believe they have “leverage” in the negotiations due to the news breaking early, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. The insider believes the deal will be mutually beneficial to both sides, given the circumstances.

Regardless of the delay, Harbaugh appears to remain committed to the Giants and has seemingly cut contact with other teams. He interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons and was potentially interested in the Tennessee Titans' job before the news broke.

Assuming the deal gets done, the Giants are hoping Harbaugh will end their recent cold streak of coaches. New York is on to its fifth different permanent hire since Tom Coughlin stepped down in 2015. Brian Daboll, who was fired in the middle of his fourth season, has been their longest-tenured head coach since Coughlin.