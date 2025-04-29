Fans of the New York Giants can get excited about Cam Skattebo, and the same can apply to Jaxson Dart. On a different note, Eli Manning is making a run for an ownership stake in the organization, and the fans are having fun with it.

When it comes to owning a team, Manning did that to the New England Patriots in two Super Bowls. Naturally, the jokes started.

“NOT SURE IF THE LEAGUE WILL ALLOW IT, HE ALREADY OWNS THE PATRIOTS SO THERE MAY BE CONFLICT OF INTEREST,” @WFANCALLER69 posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Also, @BBShwrThoughts could be flagged for piling on: “I’m confused, I thought he already owned the Patriots?”

Manning is part of a group, according to a post on X by Front Office Sports.

Manning played his entire NFL career with the Giants, leading them to two Super Bowls with MVP performances in both games against the Patriots, and now he's working on putting together a bid for a stake in the franchise.

Eli Manning becoming a Giants lifer?

Manning wound up playing his entire 16-year career for the Giants, and he led them to Super Bowl victories in 2007 and 2011. Also, he finished his career with a postseason record of 8-4 with two Super Bowl MVP trophies.

He joined the Giants after being selected by the San Diego Chargers at No. 1 overall in the 2004 NFL Draft. He remained a member of the Chargers organization for 45 minutes, but got dealt for Philip Rivers, whom the Chargers took at No. 4. The Chargers also received the Giants’ 2004 third-round pick, 2005 first-round choice, and 2005 fifth-round selection.

The postseason was where he largely built his reputation, because his regular-season work didn’t amount to great things. He finished with a career record of 117-117. The longevity helped him amass 366 touchdown passes, but he also chucked 244 interceptions. Three times he led the NFL in picks (2007, 2010, and 2013). In the last of those years, he threw a staggering 27 picks with only 18 touchdown tosses.

Will Eli Manning battle Tom Brady again?

Manning might be entering another battle with Tom Brady, whom he beat in both of his Super Bowl appearances. Brady is a part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. This could set the stage for a Brady-Manning rematch in the Super Bowl. However, both franchises have stunk for quite some time.

There has been much debate on whether Manning belongs in the Hall of Fame. Here’s a humorous, but true, statistic that can put it into perspective, according to Yahoo.

“In terms of career passer rating, Manning ranks 66th, just above Mark Brunell and just below — this is awkward — Daniel Jones,” Jay Busbee wrote.

Now that’s football comedy right there.

Manning made the Pro Bowl four times, but didn’t scratch the surface of the All-Pro team. That leads to the question: If a player never performed well enough to be considered one of the best at his position at any point in his career, how does that player deserve to be inducted into the Hall of Fame — which is supposed to be for players who performed well enough to be considered one of the best at his position for his ENTIRE career.

No matter what, Eli Manning is a Giants legend, and now he's looking to try to become an official owner of the franchise.