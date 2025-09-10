Despite a lackluster debut with his new team, New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson is staying positive before their Week 2 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.

The Giants are coming off a Week 1 loss to the Washington Commanders, but Wilson took to X, formerly Twitter, to pump up fans.

“Mentally Tough,” his post read.

This was Wilson's first post since the Week 1 loss. Over an hour later, Wilson posted a set of photos from a recent trip to Mount Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital in New York. “God, You are a Miracle worker!” his caption read. “Great is YOUR Faithfulness!”

Will Russell Wilson start for the Giants in Week 2 vs. the Cowboys?

Even after a shoddy Week 1 outing, Wilson is set to start for the Giants when they face the Cowboys. Following the Commanders loss, Giants head coach Brian Daboll was asked if Wilson would start next week. “I have confidence in Russ,” Daboll said. “We have to do better around … overall.”

The next day, Daboll confirmed Wilson would start against the Cowboys. His status beyond Week 2 is unknown. The Giants' offense underwhelmed against the Commanders, and rookie Jaxson Dart is waiting in the wings.

Wilson completed less than half of his 37 pass attempts in Week 1. Despite some promising drives, the Giants failed to score a touchdown in the season opener for the third straight year. Wilson didn't have any turnovers, though he did fumble once.

He was also the team's leading rusher. Wilson rushed for 44 yards on eight carries. Their next leading rusher was Tyrone Tracy Jr., who rushed for 24 yards on 10 carries.

To their credit, the Giants kept it close. It faced a 14-6 deficit before the Commanders sealed the game with a touchdown pass to Deebo Samuel.

Wilson is in his first season with the Giants. He previously won Super Bowl 48 against the Denver Broncos. After spending the first decade of his career with the Seattle Seahawks, Wilson was traded to the Broncos. He played two seasons with them before his release.

He would join the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2024 season. Wilson initially started the season as the backup to Justin Fields. Eventually, Wilson would take the reins and lead them to the playoffs. Wilson and the Steelers lost to the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card Round.