The New York Giants have struggled to compete in a fiery NFC East over the past two seasons, but newly acquired quarterback Russell Wilson could make a pivotal difference as the team attempts to cultivate a winning culture.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Wilson has enjoyed his time with the Giants thus far and has embraced his role as a leader. In addition to forming relationships with young wide receivers such as Malik Nabers, the 36-year-old has also tried to appreciate his journey while understanding there is still more to accomplish.

“The other thing all this showcases is the positive outlook Wilson’s taken to being a Giant, which seems to be rubbing off on others. And while he swears he’s not wrapped up in what people have said about him, doing this stuff, at the very least, speeds up the relationship-building process, which can, in turn, break down what others think of what’s been said about Wilson over the last few years,” wrote Breer.

“And as for that rosy view of things, here’s a cool little detail—Wilson’s got the same locker at the Giants practice facility that he had for Super Bowl XLIX week, as the Seahawks chased their first Lombardi Trophy title. It’s a daily reminder, for him, of who he is, where he’s been and what he’s still shooting for.”

Across 199 career games, the former Super Bowl champion has thrown 350 touchdowns and totaled 46,135 passing yards. Wilson has certainly experienced turbulence over the course of his 13-year career, but has not lost his passion for the game.

“A big part of it is my love for the game has never changed,” Wilson said. “I still know who I am, even when people try to talk about you and try to tear you down. My first year in Denver I played hurt, tore my lat pretty bad. Second year, I felt like I played well, and a big part of was I still threw 26 touchdowns and I felt like it was one of those situations where, OK, if God’s got something different, then let’s go … Pittsburgh was great, I loved it there, loved my teammates, the guys you played with.

“And being here, I’m just focused on now. I love the city, I love where I’m at. I’m grateful for this team.”

Wilson and the Giants will face the Washington Commanders on the road in Week 1.