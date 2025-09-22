The New York Giants witnessed a scary incident when it comes to an injury Tyrone Tracy sustained in Sunday night's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tracy was performing a run play for the Giants, running with the ball when he collided with a Chiefs defender near the end of the first quarter. He fell over to the Kansas City sideline and did not get up for some time. The Giants' staff rushed over to him, helping him come out the game as he went to the locker room, per team reporter Charlotte Carroll.

ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter provided an update on the young running back. He revealed that Tracy sustained a shoulder injury and has a questionable status on returning to the game.

How Giants played in 1st half against Chiefs without Tyrone Tracy

As the Giants monitor the health of their lead running back in Tyrone Tracy, their defense has done well to keep the Chiefs offense in check, only trailing 9-6 at halftime.

Defense has played a big impact in the game. New York held the Kansas City offense to 100 yards in the air and 48 yards on the ground. They even got to Patrick Mahomes with plenty of pressure, getting two sacks in the process.

Russell Wilson has struggled to find the end zone as the Chiefs' defense picked him off twice. He's completed just seven passes out of 13 attempts for 39 yards so far.

The run game has made its mark despite losing Tracy, who left after making seven carries for 29 yards. Cam Skattebo scored the team's lone touchdown in the second quarter, attempting six rushes for 39 yards while recording three catches for 19 yards.

Only two other players have managed to record catches in the receiving game. Darius Slayton made two receptions for 13 yards while Tracy had two catches for seven yards. Star playmaker Malik Nabers has yet to record a reception due to the Chiefs' intense defense on him.

After this matchup, the Giants will prepare for their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. ET.