The New York Giants entered the 2025 NFL offseason desperate to find a new starting quarterback. So far, the Giants have signed both Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. Buzz is building that New York may draft a quarterback with the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Former Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum added some intrigue to the Giants' last-minute private workout with Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders.

“When this happens so late in the process either there’s a big disagreement in their building on their evaluation or [they're] reacting to new information,” Tannenbaum wrote on social media on Tuesday morning.

News broke on Monday that Sanders will have a last-minute private workout with Giants' brass on Thursday in Boulder, Colorado.

New York holds the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. They are projected to miss out on Miami QB Cam Ward, who is expected to be the first overall pick to the Titans.

Should the Giants select Shedeur Sanders in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft?

Aside from Cam Ward, the next best quarterback on the board is Shedeur Sanders.

Just over a week before the draft, nobody expects the Giants to select Shedeur Sanders with the third overall pick.

“The Cleveland Browns and New York Giants look less likely to take quarterbacks in the top three,” Breer wrote on Monday. “As we detailed last week, New York has Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston signed to deals heavy on incentives tied to starting. Cleveland, meanwhile, has Kenny Pickett fighting for his viability as a starter, Joe Flacco arriving with designs on winning the job, and Deshaun Watson posting on social media that he shouldn't be doubted.”

If the Giants fall in love with Sanders at the private workout, they could always try trading up into the bottom of the first round to take him.

It will be fascinating to see how New York approaches the 2025 NFL Draft on April 24th.