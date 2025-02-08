Two months ahead of the crucial 2025 NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans still have no clue which direction they will go with the No. 1 overall pick. While many previously believed they would take Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the top selection, some around the league now believe the Titans are considering trading the pick.

Given the relatively weak quarterback draft class, executives around the league see a potential trade coming, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano. Those same sources believe the Titans will wait to fully evaluate their options before potentially making the decision.

“I've talked to multiple people who think the Titans could trade out of the top pick and look for their QB solution elsewhere,” Graziano wrote. “That could mean either another shot for Will Levis or adding young free agents such as Sam Darnold or Justin Fields.”

If the Titans decide to trade their pick, Graziano sees them dealing for another top-10 pick in return.

“The thinking is that the Titans' roster needs are so extensive that, unless they're absolutely sold on one of the quarterbacks as a franchise-changer, they're better off seeing what teams would be willing to offer for the pick. If they moved back to No. 2 or No. 3 — or even to No. 6 or No. 7 — they could still land a franchise cornerstone player in the first round and be in position to address QB in next year's draft if necessary.”

Recently hired general manager Mike Borgonzi will ultimately make the decision. However, team president Chad Brinker notoriously said they would “not pass on a generational talent” with the pick.

Tennessee's draft needs go beyond just quarterback. The Titans' 2024 receiving room was among the worst in the league, while their offensive line struggled all season. Depending on how free agency goes, the team will have multiple holes in desperate need of reinforcements by April.

Titans' history trading No. 1 overall pick

The last time the Titans owned the No. 1 overall pick, they wound up trading it to the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams used the pick on consensus top quarterback Jared Goff. After a slow start to his career, Goff led the Rams to a Super Bowl in his third year. Los Angeles eventually traded Goff for Matthew Stafford, who gave the franchise its first Lombardi Trophy since 2000.

In return, Tennessee received six draft picks over the next two years. One of those selections, a 2016 second-round pick, would be used on running back Derrick Henry.

The Chicago Bears were the last team to trade the No. 1 overall pick. They sent it to the Carolina Panthers in 2023 for a package centered around D.J. Moore. The Panthers used the pick on reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young.

However, a hypothetical trade for the 2025 NFL Draft's No. 1 pick would likely not be as lucrative as the aforementioned deals. Unlike in previous years, scouts and experts are unable to agree on a consensus top prospect.