The New York Jets opted for a clean break from Aaron Rodgers after bringing in new head coach Aaron Glenn this offseason. While the Jets are hitting the reset button at the quarterback position (yet again), the New York Giants have shown interest in acquiring the 41-year-old signal caller.

The Giants had initially hoped to land Matthew Stafford in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams. But after Stafford reached an agreement to return to LA, New York shifted its focus to Rodgers. Now, the Giants are the betting favorites to become his next team, according to Odds Shark on X.

The G-Men are currently at -150 to acquire Rodgers. The Pittsburgh Steelers are the next closest team at +250, followed by the Raiders (+400), Titans (+550) and the Vikings (+750), per Odds Shark.

Will Aaron Rodgers play for the Giants in 2025?

With the exception of the Vikings, these are the usual suspects that have been discussed as potential landing spots for the future Hall of Famer. However, New York has emerged as the favorite. Even if the Giants take a quarterback in the upcoming draft, Rodgers has said he’d be willing to mentor a young passer, embracing a bridge QB role.

It’s also important to recognize the role that spite could play in Rodgers' decision. Things clearly did not work out well during the veteran’s time with the Jets. And after his unceremonious departure from the team, it would not be surprising if he chose to play for the other New York football team, potentially finding success in the very stadium where the Jets play their home games.

While there appears to be mutual interest in a Rodgers-to-the-Giants move, the four-time MVP is not the only quarterback New York is considering. The Giants have reportedly also been linked to Sam Darnold and Kirk Cousins in free agency.

The Steelers clearly need a quarterback as well and won’t be in a position to draft Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, assuming they don’t make a giant leap up the draft order. Most insiders believe Pittsburgh will bring Justin Fields back for the upcoming season but Russell Wilson also can’t be ruled out. And Rodgers is a possibility as well.

Newly extended DE Maxx Crosby is lobbying for Rodgers to join the Raiders in 2025. The star defender envisions a culture change in Las Vegas and believes Rodgers would help new head coach Pete Carroll kick off a new era in the desert.

Still, for the moment, the Giants are favored to sign Rodgers. Last year, in his 20th NFL season, he threw for 3,897 yards with 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, playing all 17 games for the Jets after missing the entire 2023 season with an Achilles injury.