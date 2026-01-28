Recently, the New York Giants hired former Baltimore Ravens legend John Harbaugh to be their next head coach moving forward. Some changes have already taken place on the Giants' coaching staff in the weeks since, although the team has yet to name an offensive coordinator.

Some have speculated that that role would go to Todd Monken, who worked as Harbaugh's offensive coordinator for the last three years in Baltimore. However, on Wednesday, Monken accepted a job as the Cleveland Browns' next head coach, and now, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN is reporting on just how close Harbaugh and Monken were to reuniting in the Big Apple.

“The Giants and Todd Monken had worked on a deal for him to become OC in recent days. But his shot in Cleveland was a legitimate one, so Monken waited things out – now he’s the Browns head coach,” reported Fowler on X, formerly Twitter.

Monken had a mixed bag of a tenure with the Ravens, helping bring their offense with league MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson to historic heights during the 2023 season, his first with the franchise.

However, Monken had begun to fall out of favor with the fanbase this past year, as the Ravens struggled throughout the season and ultimately wound up missing the playoffs altogether, leading to Harbaugh's dismissal.

Whoever the Giants do end up hiring as their offensive coordinator will have an intriguing array of young offensive talent to help mold, including quarterback Jaxson Dart, wide receiver Malik Nabers–who was on his way to becoming one of the best at his position in the NFL before an ACL injury cut his season short–, and running back Cam Skattebo.

Meanwhile, Monken will have his hands full in trying to resurrect a Browns franchise that has been the NFL's symbol of ineptitude in recent years.