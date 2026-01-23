The New York Giants are entering a new era with head coach John Harbaugh, and there are already changes being made around the team. One of the latest will affect the offensive line, as Carmen Bricillo will not be retained, according to Ari Meirov of The33rdFBTeam.

“Giants OL coach Carmen Bricillo is not expected to be retained by new HC John Harbaugh, per Paul Schwartz. Bricillo was widely praised for the work he did with the offensive line, but Harbaugh appears to be looking in a different direction,” Meirov wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

That leaves only two coaches that Harbaugh will retain from Brian Daboll's staff, which are linebackers coach Charlie Bullen and tight end coach Tim Kelly.

Earlier in the week, it was reported that longtime executive Kevin Abrams, who spent 27 seasons with the franchise, was being let go. Abrams had been with the Giants since 1999, where he started as a salary cap analyst after working with the NFL Management Council. He was hired by then-general manager Ernie Accorsi and promoted to assistant general manager in 2002, and had been in that role since then.

It's no surprise that these changes are being made to the organization, especially when looking at Harbaugh and the work he put in with the Baltimore Ravens for so long.

With the changes to the front office, a change in player personnel could be next, but not so soon. The Giants have the No. 5 pick in the NFL Draft, and that could be another cornerstone that the team has to build around for the present and future.

The Giants already have some key building blocks on the team, such as Jaxson Dart, Malik Nabers, and Abdul Carter, and there will be more players who should want to come play for a coach like Harbaugh since he is a proven winner.