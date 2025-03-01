Just when we thought that Aaron Rodgers' time in New York was up, we're suddenly forced to reevaluate that entire notion, if only because there is a second franchise that plays in the New York metropolitan area. The New York Giants, much like the New York Jets, find themselves in a position where they're in need of a quarterback. Only unlike the Jets, the Giants haven't yet been burned by a temperamental legend who is at the stage of his career where the on-field production is no longer worth the off-field headache.

CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones laid out all of the potential offseason scenarios for the New York Giants, including the possibility that the G-Men could opt to use the 3rd overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on their quarterback of the future instead of passing up that opportunity to hitch their wagon to the 41-year-old veteran who is coming off a mostly miserable and undoubtedly disappointing two-year stint with the New York Jets. But naturally, given the fact that the Giants have been botching their quarterback situation for a solid decade now, it makes sense that they would have real interest in Rodgers.

“A name that you're going to hear, or maybe you've already heard if you've checked your phone lately is Aaron Rodgers,” Jones said. “Aaron Rodgers has had some calls, or calls on his behalf made to teams who could have potential interest, to gauge that potential interest. The New York Giants are a team that received multiple calls.”

Jones went on to explain that nothing between the Giants and Rodgers was imminent, but given the rest of the NFL's lack of interest in the polarizing quarterback, it makes sense that New York would be willing to take their time before making a decision that will without question alter the course of the franchise.