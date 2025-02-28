The New York Giants have a lot of work to do, but Matthew Stafford offers an intriguing option for the team in 2025. And a Giants lineman said the team can protect a good quarterback. So here is the perfect trade the Giants must offer the Rams for Stafford.

Let’s get one thing straight. The Giants aren’t going to offer a first-round pick for Stafford. They pick No. 3 and that ain’t happening. So if the Rams want a first-round pick for Stafford, look elsewhere.

Also, the Giants should not give up the No. 34 overall pick. Unless, that is, the Rams sweeten the deal by sending a third-round pick back to the Giants. But the best path likely comes in the third round.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford can’t have much left

It has been a great career for Stafford, who spent his first 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions. He moved on to the Rams in 2021 and won a Super Bowl.

But after 16 years, Stafford probably has just one good season left. Two at the most. So the Giants should pursue with caution.

ESPN’s Mike Tannebaum appears to be all in on Stafford taking up residence in New York, according to his comments on Get Up via on3.com.

“One thousand percent,” said Tannanbaum. “If I’m Joe Schoen and I get (Les Snead), the GM of the Rams, on the phone. I am not getting off the phone until Matt Stafford is a Giant. He would absolutely transform the narrative from Daniel Jones this, Saquon Barkley that. You go back to last year? They were moribund. They were awful. I didn’t go to Wesleyan but they weren’t very good.”

The Giants need a competitive change, for sure, after a dismal 2024 season.

“By getting Matthew Stafford, I am changing the narrative of this franchise immediately,” Tannenbaum said. “I’m not saying we’re going to the Super Bowl but he would be a stabilizing force — something they desperately need.”

Stafford is coming off a strong season where he helped the Rams into the playoffs by passing for 3,762 yards, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also had his team in striking distance of beating the Eagles in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. That’s something that couldn’t be said for the Commanders in the NFC Championship or the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

However, if the Giants listen to ESPN’s Mike Greenberg on Get Up, they aren’t the right place for Stafford.

Greenberg said, “Matt Stafford can’t seriously want to go to the Giants. I don’t mean this as disrespectfully as that sounds. Your going into a wind tunnel behind a terrible offensive line on a team that was just awful last year. The coach and the general manager’s careers are basically hanging by a thread. They’re in a ridiculously competitive division. If you’re Matt Stafford, that can’t be anywhere near the top of his list.”

What would the trade mean for the Rams?

They would need to find a quarterback to bridge the gap because they have a young team with the potential to be a playoff contender.

Are the Rams willing to turn back to Jimmy Garoppolo? He did have a 13-3 season back in 2019. In fact, his career record as a starting quarterback in 43-21. Not bad. But there are limitations there.

Aaron Rodgers is another option, and that could make sense. Perhaps Rodgers, if he gets enough protection, could hang around long enough to get the Rams into postseason play.

But will the Giants pick a QB at No. 3?

There’s a lot of talk the Giants will target a quarterback in the draft. However, they could still trade for Stafford while grabbing his replacement at the same time.

Schoen said he’s wide open with the No. 3 pick, according to nfl.com.

“We're going to be open to anything,” Schoen said. “We're in a good position sitting at three with the players that are available. By process of elimination, we know we're going to get a good player. Regardless of what happens the next couple of months, we know there's going to be a really good player there.”

It’s possible the Giants could go for a guy like Abdul Carter and solidify the defense while trading for Stafford. Or they might have a shot at Travis Hunter if quarterbacks fly off the board and No. 1 and No. 2.

But the best thing for Giants fans to know if they have a chance to get some good things done via a trade and the draft.