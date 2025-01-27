When the New York Jets hired Aaron Glenn as their next head coach, the immediate question became what he would do about quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Glenn has previously been open to the idea of bringing Rodgers back. He did confirm that the process would be a quick one.

“Aaron Glenn said that ‘Aaron Rodgers will be talked about.' Said they've texted with Rodgers. And as they look at the roster, then they'll make a decision accordingly,” Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reported via Twitter/X on Monday afternoon.

The decision could be made as soon as this week.

“I plan to go meet with Aaron Rodgers and we’ll definitely come up with a decision much sooner than later. I don’t wanna drag this out,” Glenn said via Jay Glazer of Fox.

Rodgers went 368-of-584 on passing attempts throughout the 2024 season for 3,897 yards passing, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

The Rodgers era in New York had seemingly come to an end, but the implementation of a new head coach could convince him to stay.

Could Aaron Rodger be open to a return to Jets?

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Aaron Rodgers is open to a return to the Jets.

“Aaron Rodgers has been very clear that the decision about whether he comes back will be up to the new head coach and the new general manager,” Ian Rapoport said. “Aaron Glenn, to my understanding, is open to it and Rodgers as well. We expect those competitions to ramp up in the coming week.”

Whether or not Rodgers and Glenn can come to an agreement on his return to the Jets remains to be seen, but it does not seem like the waiting period will be a long one. A new era of Jets football could be better brought in by a new quarterback, but the talent of Rodgers in difficult to ignore.