Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets are parting ways, as the team will be going in a different direction with a new staff on hand. It was going to be interesting to see what Rodgers would do as far as playing beyond this last season, but all signs pointed to him returning. When the Jets hired their general manager and head coach, questions arose about whether Rodgers would be specifically returning to play for the Jets.

Apparently, he let the Jets brass know that he had intentions to play in 2025, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

“Rodgers did tell Mougey and Glenn that it was his tentative intention to play in 2025. These things can change, of course, but Rodgers gave the Jets the impression that he had unfinished business to take care of,” Breer wrote.

There was a good chance that Rodgers wouldn't play with the Jets in the future, and now with them making that decision, many people will want to see what team he plays for in the future.

Where will Aaron Rodgers play in 2025?

Aaron Rodgers did not have the best season with the Jets last year, and that may have led to the Jets wanting to part ways with the quarterback. There were reports that recently came out that the Jets asked him to stop doing The Pat McAfee Show. Those rumors seemed not to be true, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“From what I am told, there were no ultimatums. I know there was a report that was like ‘Well the Jets don't want Aaron Rodgers to do the Pat McAfee Show and if he agrees not to we'll bring him back.' It wasn't like that,” Rapoport said.

“It was really more like, ‘If you go on there, can you maybe use a little more discretion?' And they can't tell him to come to OTAs, that's not allowed. But it's like ‘We'd like you to be around more,'” Rapoport continued.

Rodgers may not have many options going into next season, but teams such as the Las Vegas Raiders could be looking to use him, especially with Tom Brady as a part-owner and Pete Carroll as the new head coach. If teams are looking at how he played last season rather than his entire body of work, it may be tough for him to find a new opportunity.

As for the Jets, they'll probably be looking to get younger and find a new quarterback in the draft.