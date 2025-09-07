The New York Jets are playing their first game of the Aaron Glenn era on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. But as the Jets do so, they're without one of their veteran wide receivers.

New York made Allen Lazard a healthy scratch for its Week 1 matchup against Pittsburgh, the team announced. He missed time during training camp with a shoulder injury. However, the receiver was able to make his return and him being scratched for Week 1 was entirely a Jets team decision.

When fans got wind of the news, they all immediately had one question: Why is Lazard still on the team?

Lazard's original 2025 salary was $11 million and he took an $8.5 million pay cut to stay with Jets. And now he's coach's scratch for opening game. This guy's stock has really fallen. Glad Jets are only paying Lazard $2.25 mill. pic.twitter.com/sMwbfNrDDH — Jim Maisano (@JimMaisano) September 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

#Jets are LIGHT on WR depth to begin with. And Lazard can't crack that rotation? Will he be on the #Steelers by Tuesday? https://t.co/D5xgeAZg6W — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) September 7, 2025

Lazard has been stealing paychecks for 3 seasons now https://t.co/Gq9ZHExtGf — Vickardo Mayorga (@UntouchableVick) September 7, 2025

Speculation is already starting to brew about Lazard's future with the team. If he is fully healthy and still not playing, it's fair to wonder where the Jets view him in their offense. For now, New York is focusing on earning its first win under Glenn. But after Week 1, they must figure out their long-term Lazard plans.

Allen Lazard's time with Jets reaching end

The Jets originally signed Lazard to a four-year, $44 million contract heading into 2023. New York was going all in on quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and Lazard was one of his most trusted receivers from their time with the Green Bay Packers. Ultimately, the pass catcher was expected to be a major part of the offense.

But when Rodgers went down to injury, Lazard didn't live up to his potential. Over his two years with the team, he has caught 60 passes for 841 seven touchdowns. Most of that production came in 2024, with Rodgers back at the helm. Lazard made 37 grabs for 530 yards and six touchdowns.

Ultimately, with the Jets now turning to Justin Fields at quarterback, Lazard seems completely phased out of the offense. A healthy scratch in Week 1 is extremely telling of where he stands on New York's depth chart.

With Lazard's time winding down, the Jets will likely look for ways to get out of his contract. If Rodgers, who is now playing for the Steelers, still feels he needs some more pass catchers, maybe he calls in his old friend … again.