The New York Jets remain winless this season after falling 13-11 to the Denver Broncos in Week 6. It was just a dreadful performance for Justin Fields and the offense, as the team couldn't get anything going against Denver's strong defense.

Fields, who is 26 years old, was sacked nine times on the day while completing just nine passes, per Dan Wiederer of The Athletic. To make matters worse, the Jets finished with -10 passing yards.

“Jets finish an NFL football game in 2025 with more sacks than completions and minus-10 passing yards. My eyes hurt. Sorry, London. CORRECTION: Missed a completion. Nine and nine. Nine completions. Nine sacks.”

Despite how horrific Justin Fields and the offense played, the Jets still had a chance to win the game. New York needed to convert a first down on a fourth and eight, which would have put the team in field goal range. However, the Broncos' defense was just too much to handle, and they were able to record their ninth sack in what turned out to be a game-clinching moment.

The Broncos defense seal the hard-fought win in London 🙌pic.twitter.com/n6vIMd40qO — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 12, 2025

It appears the Justin Fields experiment is not going the way the Jets had hoped. After signing the former first-round pick to a two-year, $40 million contract, Fields has only managed to record 799 passing yards, 235 rushing yards, and seven total touchdowns (four passing) while owning a 65.0% completion percentage. He has also thrown zero interceptions so far this season in the five games he has played.

With the season entering the midway point, first-year head coach Aaron Glenn may have to switch things up to potentially ignite a spark on the offense. The Jets will have another opportunity to earn their first win of the season in Week 7 when they take on the Carolina Panthers.