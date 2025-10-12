Aaron Glenn is not ready to give up on Justin Fields just yet. Despite the latter's dreadful performance against the Denver Broncos, Glenn confirmed the New York Jets will not entertain a quarterback battle anytime soon.

The Jets dropped to 0-6 with a 13-11 loss to the Broncos in Week 6, during which Fields recorded only 45 passing yards. After the game, Glenn was asked if he would consider a quarterback change, a notion he swiftly shut down.

“Come on, man,” Glenn said, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. “What kind of question is that? Sometimes, this league is [up and down]. There are guys that have bad games. That doesn't mean you just bench them. Come on, you know better than that.”

#Jets HC Aaron Glenn on if Justin Fields is still QB1: "C'mon man. What kind of question is that?" https://t.co/nyZY4itRHQ pic.twitter.com/TuFbwPZQhk — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

Week 6 was not the only game that prompted Glenn to defend Fields. The well-traveled quarterback now has two games with fewer than 50 passing yards within his first five games of the year.

Fields is not only struggling with his throwing mechanics, but he is also having significant issues in the pocket. He remains a dynamic rushing threat, but Fields continues to receive criticism for holding onto the ball too long, leading to 14 sacks in the last two weeks.

Unfortunately for the Jets, Glenn would have a difficult time benching Fields even if he wanted to. New York inked him to a two-year, $40 million contract in free agency, giving him a higher annual salary than players like Jayden Daniels, Daniel Jones, Aaron Rodgers and Caleb Williams.

Jets become first team to drop to 0-6

While the loss is not entirely on Fields, he is the easiest player to single out. The Jets' defense did its part, holding the Broncos to just 246 total yards, but New York's offense was virtually non-existent.

The Jets could only muster 82 total yards in the game, making it somewhat of a miracle that they still had a chance to pull off the victory at the end. Fields completed only nine of his 17 pass attempts while taking nine sacks for 55 sack yards, giving the team -10 passing yards.

The Jets are now the first team to fall to 0-6, while the loss was their fourth one-possession defeat of the year. Fields gets his next chance to redeem himself in Week 8 against a beatable Carolina Panthers team.