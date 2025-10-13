This might have been Justin Fields' worst game as an NFL quarterback. That's a surprisingly bold statement given Fields' career, but the New York Jets quarterback was atrocious against the Denver Broncos in London. The bad performance has fans calling for the quarterback's head, saying that he needs to be benched.

Immediately after the game, Glenn defended Fields, saying that he's not thinking of benching the former first round pick. A day later, and the Jets coach's feelings have not changed. Glenn doubled down on his take, saying that his encouraging performance through the first four games more than makes up for his awful fifth game.

“When you look at what Justin did, the games that he played,” Glenn told reporters. “Listen, I didn’t think he was bad at all. I actually thought he did some pretty good things in those four games. In this fifth game, he took a step back. I’m with you guys 100 percent. And we can’t have that. And we have to get better than that. And he knows that. Ann he knows that better than anyone. So I don’t think you try to bench a player after having one true bad game. Because I thought the other games he played fairly well.”

Fields was bad by almost every metric one can think of. The Jets were held to -10 passing yards all game long. How did that happen? Fields threw nine completions for 45 yards… but he was also sacked nine times for a total loss of 55 yards. It's not like the Jets offensive line was completely bad either. Yes, Fields got blown up quickly on a few plays. However, his habit of holding onto the ball too much reared its ugly head again, allowing Denver's potent pass rush to get home.

Should the Jets bench Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor will take over as the Jets' QB1. For now, though, Fields still has Glenn's trust.