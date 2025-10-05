The New York Jets are still searching for their first win of the season, and with the way they've started against the Dallas Cowboys, it looks like they could be waiting a little longer. There have been a lot of problems with the Jets, but one of them has been consistency on offense. Justin Fields also hasn't been playing the best, and his latest hiccup has many people criticizing him.

“Back to back sacks by the Cowboys, and each time it felt like Jets QB Justin Fields held the ball for 10 seconds while just standing in the pocket. He's got to get rid of the ball,” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Justin Fields is sacked on third down again. He needs to get rid of the ball. Holding it forever. Promising start after the five-yard run. Then a sack … and another sack … and it's 4th & 29. The Cowboys should get good field position up 14-3,” another user wrote.

“Cowboys are sacking Fields as if they still have Micah. Fields holds too long,” a third user wrote.

Over the past few weeks, the offense has not found a rhythm, but Fields has to play better if they want a chance at winning. When Fields signed with the Jets in the offseason, the hope was that he could help improve what they've done on that side of the ball over the past few seasons.

So far, he's shown flashes with receivers such as Garrett Wilson, but they also need to continue to try and establish the running game. Head coach Aaron Glenn still believes that the team can turn it around, but they should do so sooner rather than later, before some people are on the hot seat.

It starts with Fields, and he has to get the offense in better situations so they can score points.