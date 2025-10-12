The New York Jets are still searching for their first win of the Aaron Glenn era. New York is 0-5 heading into their game against Denver in London. Even if the Jets do not snap their losing streak on Sunday, they've already gotten one monkey off their back during the first quarter.

The Jets forced their first turnover of the 2025 season during the Broncos' first drive of the game.

Bo Nix completed a pass to Troy Franklin on the first third down of the game. Franklin turned upfield and fumbled the football, which was recovered by the Jets.

The Jets became just the fifth team over the past 90 years to go 0-4 with no takeaways. They extended that streak to five games last week during their loss against the Cowboys.

New York only managed a handful of yards on the following drive. But they still converted that turnover into three points with a field goal.

The Jets also benefited from a 72-yard kickoff return from Kene Nwangwu during the first quarter.

Nwangwu set the Jets up deep in Broncos territory to start their second drive of the game. While they had more success than their first drive, the Jets still settled for another field goal.

New York needs to start converting some of these short fields into touchdowns. Otherwise they could fall too far behind a dangerous Broncos team.

Either way, Aaron Glenn must be excited that his defense is finally starting to force turnovers.

The Jets started the second quarter down 10-6 against the Broncos.