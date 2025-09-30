On Monday evening, the New York Jets dropped to 0-4 with an ugly road loss to their divisional rival Miami Dolphins. It was a rough game overall for the Jets, made even more devastating by the fact that running back Braelon Allen had to leave the contest early due to a knee injury.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Jets got some rough news regarding Allen's status moving forward.

“#Jets RB Braelon Allen, who was ruled out last night with a knee injury, suffered an MCL sprain that will likely land him on Injured Reserve, sources say. Allen is expected to receive additional opinions,” reported Ian Rapoport of The NFL Network on X, formerly Twitter.

Allen has split some of the running back duties this year with starter Breece Hall after being selected by the Jets in the 2024 NFL Draft, coming out of Wisconsin.

The injury news hangs yet another cloud over a New York Jets season that had already gone off the rails prior to the debacle in Miami on Monday night, and now with some of their young talent exiting the lineup due to injury, Jets fans will have to grasp at straws to find anything to be excited about moving forward with this team.

The Jets will look to pick up their first win of the season on Sunday afternoon when they host the Dallas Cowboys.