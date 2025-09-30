The New York Jets dropped their fourth straight game to open the 2025 NFL season, and head coach Aaron Glenn voiced frustration with officiating while acknowledging his team’s recurring penalty problems in the aftermath of Monday night’s 27-21 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Speaking to Dennis Waszak Jr. of the Associated Press, Glenn said the officiating played a role in the Jets’ struggles against Miami.

“You have to earn the right to get a lot of these calls. … There were a number of calls in that game I felt that didn’t go our way that I thought we should’ve gotten,” Glenn said.

He added that the Jets plan to send several plays from the contest to the NFL for clarification, a common practice among teams seeking feedback on officiating decisions.

Aaron Glenn acknowledges Jets’ penalty woes as discipline issues fuel 0-4 start

At the same time, Glenn admitted the Jets’ self-inflicted mistakes continue to be a major factor.

“We had a good amount of penalties on our end that we have to clean up. And again, we’re talking about a team that for two years led the league in penalties. We’re trying to clean those things up as we go, but I don’t want to put it all on that,” Glenn said.

New York’s lack of discipline was on display against Miami, as the Jets were flagged 13 times for 101 yards. In contrast, the Dolphins committed just six penalties for 40 yards while pulling away in the second half to secure their first win of the season.

The penalties are not a new issue for the Jets. Last year, they led the NFL in both penalties and penalty yards, with 169 infractions totaling 1,134 yards. Glenn, hired in January after serving as the Detroit Lions’ defensive coordinator, has stressed accountability but has yet to see significant improvement through the season’s first month.

The Jets’ 0-4 start underscores the urgency of finding solutions. While Glenn expressed dissatisfaction with the officiating, he made clear that discipline must improve if the team hopes to end its skid.

New York returns to MetLife Stadium in Week 5 to host the Dallas Cowboys (1-2-1) on Sunday, Oct. 5. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on FOX.