Not only did the New York Jets keep a key defender under wraps, they also reeled in a free-agent quarterback. Then they got busy again, agreeing to a $36 million deal with former Ravens defensive back Brandon Stephens to replace the loss of D.J. Reed, according to a post on X by Mike Garafolo.

The #Jets have agreed to terms with CB Brandon Stephens on a three-year, $36 million deal, source says.

Former third-round pick of the #Ravens heads to Florham Park on a deal done by @DavidMulugheta of @AthletesFirst.

Stephens had solid seasons in three of four years with the Ravens. He started 11 games as a rookie, and totaled 33 starts over the last two seasons. Stephens had two interceptions in 2023, and racked up over 70 tackles in three of four seasons.

He will team up with Jets’ star Sauce Gardner, who roams the field at the other cornerback position. He replaces Reed, who signed with the Lions.

Jets bolster defense with CB Brandon Stephens

When Stephens steps onto the field for the Jets, he better be ready for an aggressive approach. Jets head coach Aaron Glenn is known for leaning toward attack mode, according to ESPN’s Field Yates via newyorkjets.com.

“One thing we know about his defense is that they did attack,” said Yates, an NFL insider. “They were unafraid to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks, and they were unafraid to let cornerbacks do their thing on an island. So I don't know exactly how the defense will look schematically, but if it looks anything like it did in Detroit under Aaron Glenn, you can expect that guys like Sauce Gardner to have a lot of opportunities to earn their keep as a one-on-one corner.”

Stephens will likely have his work made easier if the Jets consistently get to the quarterback. And that’s the plan, according to Brian Baldinger of NFL Network.

“I mean, every defense has to start with, how are you going to affect a quarterback?” said Baldinger. “Are you going to be a four-man rush team and are you going to try to win with your four the way the Eagles do and are doing right now? Or are you going to be a team that wants to bring a variety of different pressures, like Kansas City to get to the quarterback? I think it starts with, how are you going to affect the quarterback? Because we've all seen that it really doesn't matter what the name of the back of the jersey is. If you give those guys time and they're not hit, they're not affected — they all can be successful.”