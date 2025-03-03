The New York Jets face a new quarterback dilemma on their hands. And it has nothing to do with Aaron Rodgers. Jordan Travis is the new subject matter for the Jets via his agent over an injury setback.

Travis' name surfaced through an in-depth report released by ESPN Jets reporter Rich Cimini Sunday. Travis, who starred for Florida State, could now replace Rodgers behind center. He's attempting to come back from a horrific ankle injury that placed him on the non-football injury list last season. However, Travis's agent Deiric Jackson ripped the organization over their rehab plans.

“His rehab with the Jets was not the best,” Jackson told ESPN. “They tried to rush him. It was too fast. There was pressure on the coaching staff and they tried to get him going sooner than the timeline really was. That caused the setback, and we had to shut him down completely.”

Jackson is referencing the Robert Saleh/Joe Douglas regime. The GM Douglas drafted Travis out of FSU, who was fresh off leading an undefeated regular season with the Seminoles. Looks like Saleh/Douglas left a mess on their hands involving Travis.

Nature of Jordan Travis injury setback with Jets

How severe did the Travis ailment get? Cimini attempted to dive into the details.

“Jackson declined to specify the nature of the setback, though it's believed that Travis experienced swelling and soreness in his surgically repaired left ankle,” Cimini said.

Meanwhile, how are the Jets handling their positioning in the sudden Travis saga?

“The Jets defended their position, with a team spokesman saying they adhered to the rehab plan created by Travis' surgeon, orthopedist Robert Anderson,” Cimini said.

Jackson concluded how he's “optimistic” Travis will suit up for 2025. Again, the Jets must find a new QB1 as Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey have taken charge of the franchise. The new regime can turn to free agency or the April draft to find a successor to Rodgers, plus provide depth with Travis.