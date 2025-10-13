They say being a New York Jets fan is tough. It's hard to argue against that, given how things are going for the team so far in the 2025 NFL regular season. Through six games, they're not just at the bottom of the standings in the AFC East; they're also the only team in the entire league with zero wins to show.

In their latest outing, the Jets suffered a 13-11 loss across the pond at the hands of the Denver Broncos. It appears that New York's malaise had followed them all the way to London, as the team failed anew to get its first win under head coach Aaron Glenn.

Many have blamed Glenn for the Jets' loss to Denver, particularly because of his confounding decision late in the first half of the game. After gaining a new set of downs on a trick play with over a minute left in the second quarter, the Jets seemed to have wasted an opportunity to at least try scoring a touchdown to erase a four-point lead and be in front of Denver.

After Justin Fields connected on a six-yard pass to wide receiver Josh Reynolds on a third-and-7, the Jets simply let the clock run out.

“In a word (or two): Dysfunctional surrender,” Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic described what happened in the final stretch of the second period.

Meanwhile, Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson was just as perplexed as anyone who saw it all transpire.

“I don’t know exactly what the plan was,” Wilson shared after the game. “I just thought once we converted the fourth down, I thought we were going to try to (score) then we get to another fourth down and — it’s a tough spot to be in. In the moment, I was like: Man.”

Making it all worse for Wilson was the knee injury he suffered in the game, where he only had 13 receiving yards on three catches and eight targets. The severity of his injury remains unclear, but it doesn't seem to be an ACL issue, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.

The Jets will try to end their losing skid again in Week 7, when they host the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.