The New York Jets have not had the start they were hoping for to the 2025 NFL season, currently one of the league's lone winless teams remaining after Monday evening's debacle on the road against the divisional rival Miami Dolphins. Quarterback Justin Fields has fallen back down to Earth after a strong first week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Jets fans are now starting to look at mock drafts as the season unravels.

With this being the case, some are wondering why anyone would choose to play for such an inept franchise. Included in those questions is wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who recently signed an extension with the team.

Recently, Wilson spoke out on what (besides the money) is motivating him to stay in the Big Apple.

“I love it here, man. These people have bought into me since I was a college kid. This is where I want to be, this is where I want to win about. For me, it's about where you do it at,” said Wilson, per Jets Videos on X, formerly Twitter.

While Jets fans will certainly appreciate the sentiment from one of their best offensive players, they'd also probably like to see some winning being done at some point in the near future.

Can the Jets turn it around?

Probably not. At this point, there isn't a ton of reason to believe in the Jets' chances moving forward, especially considering that they were unable to defeat a Miami Dolphins team that was also winless heading into that matchup.

There are some young star talents on the team that fans can theoretically be excited about, including both Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner, but those who were hoping that the dark cloud surrounding the franchise would disappear after Aaron Rodgers skipped town were unfortunately mistaken.

In any case, the Jets will finally look to get in the win column for the first time this season on Sunday when they host the Dallas Cowboys. That game is slated to kick off at 1:00 PM ET from the Meadowlands.