The New York Jets are still looking for their first win of the season, and they'll try to do that against the Denver Broncos in London. Though they kept the game close in the first half, they had many people confused at the end of the half. The Jets were at midfield on 4th-and-1 as the clock was ticking down, but they didn't run a play to try and get into field goal range.

Not only were fans watching the game probably confused, but Garrett Wilson even went to the sidelines and had some words for head coach Aaron Glenn.

This was the ending of the half: The #Jets had 4th-and-1 from near midfield and the clock was running. They just let the run clock out. Zero urgency. Garrett Wilson looks like he's had enough.pic.twitter.com/YoIxK5lctE https://t.co/JTQM9eiQBP — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

Fans and others had some words for the Jets on social media as well.

“Somebody please explain that last Jets drive??? Not really sure what I just watched,” Kurt Warner wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“This team is HILARIOUS. Why do you go for it on 4th down with a fake punt…. and then run it on 1st down, then let the half expire. The Jets are not a serious organization,” another user wrote.

“They faked a punt. And then abandoned the drive. I’ve never seen that. I can’t stop watching. Imagine what the Jets are capable of in the fourth quarter today,” Kyle Brandt wrote on X.

If the Jets want to win a game, they're going to need a sense of urgency, especially on offense. Though Justin Fields has had some hiccups so far this season, he's been doing what he can to lead the offense and get points on the board. Whether it's him or the coaching staff, both sides need to step up.

The defense has also been a thorn in the Jets' side this season, but they were able to hold the Broncos to just 10 points in the first half. The hope is that they can keep that intensity as the game continues.