The New York Jets’ offensive overhaul may not be finished just yet. According to SNY Jets insider Connor Hughes, discussions between the Jets and veteran coach Frank Reich are gaining momentum as head coach Aaron Glenn continues reshaping his staff ahead of the 2026 season.

“Things are progressing between the Jets & Frank Reich, per sources. We’ll see if New York can get it done. They’re trying.” Hughes shared the update on X, formerly Twitter.

The report immediately sparked intrigue around the league, particularly given Reich’s extensive resume. Hughes added that Reich “would be a big get for Aaron Glenn’s offensive staff,” pointing to his Super Bowl-winning tenure as offensive coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2016-17 seasons, even though Doug Pederson handled play-calling duties at the time.

Reich’s experience spans nearly every level of NFL leadership. After his success in Philadelphia, he returned and served as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts from 2018 to 2022 for his second stint, guiding the team to two playoff appearances, before a short and difficult stint with the Carolina Panthers in 2023. Most recently, Reich spent time in college football, working with the Stanford Cardinals over the last two seasons.

While Reich’s potential arrival raises questions, the Jets do not appear to be parting ways with offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand. Hughes clarified that New York plans to retain Engstrand, but his responsibilities could change massively.

“The Jets do not plan on firing Tanner Engstrand, but his role with team will change. Sources close to Engstrand told SNY TV. He does not expect to call plays in 2026, although he might maintain the “OC” title. Sources expect Reich to take over as play caller.” Huges noted in his post on X, formerly Twitter.

For a Jets offense that ranked near the bottom of the league, and finished the 2025 season with a very disappointing 3-14 record, and bringing in an experienced voice like Reich could provide much-needed structure and stability — especially with a new quarterback likely under center in 2026. Reich’s track record developing passers, including Andrew Luck and Nick Foles, remains a major selling point.

As the Jets continue navigating uncertainty on offense, Reich’s possible addition signals a clear intent from Glenn — lean on experience, clarify roles, and give New York its best chance to finally turn the page on years of offensive inconsistency.