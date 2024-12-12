In the wake of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s home being burglarized during Monday night’s game against the Cowboys, Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has sent a strong message to NFL players about taking their personal security seriously.

“I will say this, and I used this years ago,” Rodgers told reporters via Pro Football Talk on Wednesday. “The league has a really good resource where they have security experts who can come out to your house and give you ideas about where to put cameras, where the weak spots are. I think guys in general just don’t use it because they don’t have the time or they’re busy with other things.” Rodgers encouraged players to make use of these resources to protect their homes and families.

Burrow, who addressed the incident publicly for the first time during his midweek press conference, admitted to feeling deeply unsettled by the break-in. “I feel like my privacy has been violated in more ways than one,” Burrow said. “We live a public life. One of my least favorite parts of that is the lack of privacy, and that has been difficult for me to deal with my entire career.”

Jets' Aaron Rodgers wants NFL players to feel safe in their own home

The burglary, which occurred while Burrow was away with his team, is being investigated as a felony. According to reports, the incident was discovered when model Olivia Ponton spotted a shattered window. Local media even acquired footage of Burrow’s home using aerial drones, further compounding the quarterback’s concerns over privacy.

This isn’t an isolated incident. Criminals have increasingly targeted high-profile athletes, leading the NFL and other sports leagues to collaborate with the FBI for security briefings. Athletes such as Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were among those reportedly briefed about targeted burglaries.

Rodgers, who has experienced security issues himself prior to his Jets days, highlighted the growing boldness of such criminals. “There’s been some issues. It’s something we all think about from time to time,” Rodgers said. “It seems like there’s a professional aspect to this where they don’t care if there’s cameras on or an alarm set. They’re going to get in and get out quickly.”

Rodgers also shared his own approach to home security, noting that he employs full-time security personnel and emphasized the importance of taking proactive measures. For those at the top of the NFL’s pay scale, Rodgers advised considering private security services.

For Burrow, the break-in has underscored the challenges of maintaining personal boundaries in a highly public career. “It’s definitely been difficult this week,” Burrow said, “but for the most part, I’m pretty good at separating my personal life from football.” As the NFL season continues, Rodgers’ message serves as a reminder to players to take advantage of available resources and prioritize their safety amid increasing risks.