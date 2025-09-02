As the New York Jets open the season against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1, there is no doubt that all eyes will be on the quarterbacks in Justin Fields and Aaron Rodgers, taking on their former teams. While fans lock in their bold predictions for the Jets' 2025 season, it's a big game to start the season as Fields gives insight into how he is approaching the contest.

There could be some fans believing that someone like Fields had a game like this circled in his calendar, due to him facing Pittsburgh, where he spent last season, but was eventually traded to New York in the offseason. However, Fields would say that this upcoming Sunday is just “another game” and listed how he's feeling heading into the outing.

“Cool, calm, collected. It's another game, to be honest with you. We're out here, trying to get better each and every day and be prepared for this upcoming Sunday,” Fields said, according to the team's X, formerly Twitter, page.

cool, calm, collected entering Week 1 pic.twitter.com/mQHebGPswh — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 2, 2025

Last season, Fields played in 10 games, where he threw for 1,106 yards to go along with five touchdowns and one interception as he primarily served as the backup quarterback to Russell Wilson.

Jets' Justin Fields and Aaron Rodgers share the same storyline

With the football world hoping that Fields can be on the path to greatness with the Jets, an electric showcase in Week 1 against his former team would no doubt cause heads to turn. Looking at the other team, Rodgers is in relatively the same boat as being on the Steelers; he faces his former team in New York, but like Fields, he's treating the game like any other on the schedule.

“A lot has changed over there, coaching staff-wise, player-wise. Obviously, I have friendships over there, but it’s one game out of 17, and at five o’clock eastern on that Sunday, it’s only going to be on to the next game. So that’s just the way it is,” Rodgers said, via Mad Dog Sports Radio.

“At 5 o'clock eastern on that Sunday, it's only going to be on to the next game. That's just the way it is.”#Steelers QB @AaronRodgers12 downplays his Week 1 matchup with the Jets to @AdamSchein and reveals if he has any regrets about his time in NY. 🔗 https://t.co/RTimOxpXmN pic.twitter.com/NOoiHju1Bp — Mad Dog Sports Radio (@MadDogRadio) August 25, 2025

At any rate, Fields is looking to help New York improve after finishing with a 5-12 record, which put them third in the AFC East.