Jamien Sherwood will still be with the New York Jets beyond the 2025 NFL season. The linebacker has reportedly agreed to a long-term extension with New York, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“Another deal: LB Jamien Sherwood is returning to the Jets on a three-year deal for $45 million with $30M fully guaranteed on the deal negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey,” Schefter shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.

With Sherwood securing the bag with the Jets and positioned to be the team's starting middle linebacker, there is a sense that New York could potentially soon release veteran linebacker CJ Mosley.

The 32-year-old Mosley can be a pre-June 1 cut, a move that would get the Jets a 2025 dead cap of $16.434 million. If he gets designated as a post-June 1 cut, the Jets will have $4 million in savings in 2025 but will have a dead cap of $8.7 million this year and $7.65 million in 2026.

Although Sherwood has yet to be named a Pro Bowler in his career in the NFL, he is coming off a solid campaign for the Jets. He was ranked 35th among 189 linebackers in the 2024 season with an overall grade of 73.8 over at Pro Football Focus. The 25-year-old Sherwood also had a pass rush grade of 68.1 and a 77.1 grade for his run defense. Additionally, his 66.2 coverage grade was 39th-best among 189 LBs.

Sherwood has surely come a long way since he was selected in just the fifth round (146th overall) by the Jets in the 2021 NFL draft after playing three years of college football with the Auburn Tigers.

Prior to his breakout 2025 campaign, Sherwood only had a total of seven starts in 39 appearances through three seasons with the Jets. He had four starts in his rookie season and waited until 2023 to get another start. In 2024, Sherwood started in 16 of 17 games, pacing the Jets with career highs of 98 solo tackles and 158 combined tackles to go with three passes defended, 2.0 sacks and two quarterback hits.

As a team, the Jets, who missed the NFL playoffs after winning just five games in 2024, they ranked 19th in the league that year with 23.8 points allowed per contest but second with only 5.0 yards surrendered per play.